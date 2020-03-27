NYSE: UA Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Under Armour, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Certain directors of Under Armour, Inc. are under investigation on concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA stocks, concerns whether certain Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth, that the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



