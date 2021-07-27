NYSE: UAVS Investor Notice: Lawsuit Pending Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of NYSE: UAVS over alleged Securities Laws Violations by AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.



However,investors who are current long term investors in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: UAVS stocks follows the lawsuit filed against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: UAVS stocks, concerns whether certain AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 202 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon, that rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon, and that as a result, defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.