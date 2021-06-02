NYSE: UI Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements by Ubiquiti Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ubiquiti Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



On January 11, 2021, Ubiquiti Inc. disclosed that a breach involving a third-party cloud provider had exposed customer account credentials.



Then on March 30, 2021, the Krebs on Security posted an article entitled "Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach 'Catastrophic'" stating that "[n]ow a source who participated in the response to that breach alleges Ubiquiti massively downplayed a 'catastrophic' incident to minimize the hit to its stock price, and that the third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." Further, the article quoted a letter from the source to the European Data Protection Supervisor stating "[i]t was catastrophically worse than reported, and legal silenced and overruled efforts to decisively protect customers" and "[t]he breach was massive, customer data was at risk, access to customers' devices deployed in corporations and homes around the world was at risk."



The plaintiff claims that between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, the Defendants, in their statements concerning the data breach, failed to speak fully and truthfully because they failed to disclose to investors that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021, that attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies, that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



