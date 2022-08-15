NYSE: UL Investor Alert: Deadline on August 15, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Unilever PLC

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 15, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL).



Investors who purchased shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 15, 2022. NYSE: UL stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) common shares between September 2, 2020 and July 21, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 2, 2020 and July 21, 2021, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that in July 2020, Ben & Jerry's board passed a resolution to end sales of its ice cream in "Occupied Palestinian Territory" as well as the risks attendant to the board's decision. Additionally, Unilever's s description of its legal risks was materially false and misleading because Unilever acknowledged that complying with all applicable laws and regulations was important but omitted discussing Ben & Jerry's boycott decision, which risked adverse governmental actions for violations of laws, executive orders, or resolutions aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israel adopted by 35 U.S. states ("Anti-BDS Legislation").



Those who purchased shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.