NYSE: USB Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at U.S. Bancorp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2023 -- Certain directors of U.S. Bancorp are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: USB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against U.S. Bancorp over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: USB stocks, concerns whether certain U.S. Bancorp directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New Yor the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent, that since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers, that U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers, that all the foregoing subjected U.S. Bancorp to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation, and that U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.



