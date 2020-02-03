NYSE: VAL Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Valaris Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Valaris plc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: VAL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Valaris plc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: VAL stocks, concerns whether certain Valaris directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's second quarter 2019 results, that the merger leading to Valaris's establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.