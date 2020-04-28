NYSE: VEL Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Velocity Financial, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Velocity Financial, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Velocity Financial, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Westlake Village, CA based Velocity Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. On or about January 22, 2020, Velocity Financial, Inc. sold 7,250,000 shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $13.00 a share raising $94,250,000 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Velocity stock has declined to as low as $2.24 per share on April 3, 2020.



On April 27, 2020, shares of Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) closed at $3.40 per share.



