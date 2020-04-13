NYSE: VMW Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by VMware, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: VMW shares, filed a lawsuit against VMware, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



On February 27, 2020, VMware, Inc filed a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), disclosing an SEC investigation into the Company's backlog of unfilled orders. Specifically, that Form advised investors that, "[i]n December 2019, the staff of the Enforcement Division of the [SEC] requested documents and information related to VMware's backlog and associated accounting and disclosures." The Form also advised investors that, although "VMware is fully cooperating with the SEC's investigation," it was "unable to predict the outcome of this matter at this time."



The plaintiff claims that between March 30, 2019 and February 27, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that VMware's reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements, that the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



