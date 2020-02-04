NYSE: VST Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Vistra Energy Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Vistra Energy Corp.



Investors who purchased shares of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) and currently hold any of those NYSE: VST shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Vistra Energy directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Irving, TX based Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in electricity business in the United States. Vistra Energy Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $5.43 billion in 2017 to over $9.14 billion in 2018 and that its Net Loss declined from $254 million in 2017 to $54 million in 2018.



Shares of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) declined from $27.07 per share in November 2019 to as low as $21.79 per share in late January 2020.



