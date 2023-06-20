NYSE: WAL Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Western Alliance Bancorporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2023 -- Certain directors of Western Alliance Bancorporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Western Alliance Bancorporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Phoenix, AZ based Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. On March 10, 2023, Business Insider reported that Western Alliance Bancorporation has issued financial reports "showing growing deposits and strong liquidity in the form $2.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet, a fully collateralized credit facility of $13.1 billion, and uncommitted credit lines of $4.6 billion." Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) declined from $81.17 per share on February 02, 2023, to as low as $22.50 per share on March 14, 2023.



