NYSE: WBAI Investor Notice: Deadline on March 16, 2020 in Lawsuit Against 500.com Ltd

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 16, 2020in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) over alleged securities laws violations by 500.com Ltd.



Investors who purchased shares of 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 16, 2020. NYSE: WBAI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) common shares between April 27, 2018 and December 31, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 27, 2018 and December 31, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that 500.com executives and consultants engaged in a bribery scheme with Japanese officials in an effort to gain favor in a bid to run an upcoming Japanese casino resort, that consequently, 500.com was in violation of Japanese anti-bribery laws and its Code of Ethics, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



