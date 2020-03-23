NYSE: WBT Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Welbilt, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares over possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors was announced.



Certain directors of Welbilt, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: WBT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Welbilt, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: WBT stocks, concerns whether certain Welbilt, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Welbilt made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, that the Company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Welbilt's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



