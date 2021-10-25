NYSE: WDH Shareholder Notice: Deadline on November 15, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on November 15, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH).



Investors who purchased shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 15, 2021.. NYSE: WDH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the IPO's Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was the subject of an intense regulatory investigation and pending crackdown by Chinese authorities because of a variety of market abuses perpetrated by Waterdrop used to artificially inflate Waterdrop's short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including, among other things operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations, mispricing risks for consumers; and (iii) illicitly using client information.



The plaintiff further alleges that, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued its mutual aid segment was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators. Furthermore, Waterdrop had suffered rapidly accelerating operating losses in the first quarter of 2021 which was completed weeks before the IPO.



Those who purchased shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



