NYSE: WOLF Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Wolfspeed, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Wolfspeed, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. On April 26, 2023, Wolfspeed, Inc. announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 and provided guidance for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and for fiscal 2024. The Company also stated it was "adjusting our fiscal 2024 revenue forecast to reflect the projected growth of our materials production as it relates to supplying [Wolfspeed's] Mohawk Valley [facility]." Following this announcement, the price of the Company's stock dropped. Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) declined from $124.08 million on September 19, 2022, to as low as $44.25 per share on April 27, 2023.



