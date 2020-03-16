NYSE: WOW Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by WideOpenWest, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by WideOpenWest, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by WideOpenWest, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Englewood, CO based WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States.



On March 4, 2020, WideOpenWest announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019. WideOpenWest, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $1.15 billion in 2018 to $1.14 billion in 2019 and that its Net loss of $90.6 million 2018 turned into a Net Income of $36.4 million in 2019. However, WideOpenWest, Inc also reported non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.14 and GAAP EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $283.5 million, all of which fell short of consensus estimates.



Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) declined from $8.12 per share on February 12, 2020 to as low as $2.94 per share on March 12, 2020.



