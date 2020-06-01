NYSE: WWE Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- Certain directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: WWE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: WWE stocks, concerns whether certain World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that WWE was experiencing rising tension with the Saudi government and a breakdown in negotiations over a renewed broadcasting distribution deal; that the Saudi government and its affiliates had failed to make millions of dollars in payments owed to WWE pursuant to existing contractual commitments between the parties; that OSN had terminated the broadcast of WWE programming in the first quarter of 2019, despite a contractual obligation to continue such broadcasts, and that this cancellation was symptomatic of a deterioration in the business relationship between the parties; that OSN had rebuffed efforts to renew a distribution rights agreement on terms acceptable to WWE; and that WWE did not have the ability to expand its operations in the Middle East or within Saudi Arabia as had been represented to investors.



