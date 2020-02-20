NYSE: WWE Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Stamford, CT based World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $800.95 million in 2017 to $930.16 million in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from $32.64 million in 2017 to $99.58 million in 2018.



On October 31, 2019, WWE released its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The Company disclosed a large decline in net income and cash flow generated as compared to the third quarter of 2018 and cited "unfavorable timing of working capital and lower operating performance" as the cause of the decline.



Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) declined from $100.10 per share in April 2019 to as low as $40.24 per share on February 6, 2020.



