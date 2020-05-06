NYSE:AAN Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Aaron's, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN.



Investors who are current long term investors in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN stocks, concerns whether certain Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Aaron's had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures, that, consequently, the operations of Aaron's Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations, that, consequently, Aaron's earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable, that the full extent of Aaron's liability regarding the FTC's investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron's noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company's financial results, and that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



