NYSE:AAP Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit Against Advance Auto Parts, Inc

On February 06, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that between November 14, 2016 and August 15, 2017, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that integration issues surrounding Advance Auto's Carquest acquisition resulted in systemic inefficiencies and cannibalization of sales, that increased competition was negatively impacting sales, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Advance Auto's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On January 25, 2019 an amended Complaint was filed and on April 12, 2019, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.



On February 7, 2020, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



On May 15, 2020, a motion for class certification was filed and on November 6, 2020, the Court issued an Order granting the Motion for Class Certification.



