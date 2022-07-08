NYSE:ABBV Long Term Shareholder Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at AbbVie Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2022 -- Certain directors of AbbVie Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: ABBV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against AbbVie Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ABBV stocks, concerns whether certain AbbVie Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors, that as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq, and that therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.



