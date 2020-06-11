NYSE:ABC Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at AmerisourceBergen Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at AmerisourceBergen Corporation.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain AmerisourceBergen Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



In September 2017, the company's AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group unit pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor related to the sale of syringes containing drugs for cancer patients, double billing, and providing kickbacks to doctors, and paid $260 million in criminal fines and forfeitures. AmerisourceBergen Corporation also entered a five-year corporate integrity agreement to ensure compliance with federal health care rules.



On October 1, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will pay $625 million to resolve civil fraud charges over related conduct, bringing AmerisourceBergen's total payments to $885 million over its repackaging and distribution of pre-filled syringes that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Those who purchased shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



