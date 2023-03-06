NYSE:ACHR Shareholder Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Archer Aviation Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Archer Aviation Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Archer Aviation Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Palo Alto, CA based Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers.



On September 16, 2021, Archer Aviation Inc. announced that it has closed its business combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon the completion of the transaction, Atlas Crest changed its name to "Archer Aviation Inc." Archer's common stock and warrants commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on September 17, 2021, under the ticker symbols "ACHR" and "ACHR WS", respectively.



Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) declined to as low as $1.62 per share on December 27, 2022.



