NYSE:ACI Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Albertsons Companies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2022 -- Albertsons Companies, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Albertsons Companies, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Boise, ID Albertsons Companies, Inc. reported that Total Revenue rose from over $69.69 billion for the 12 months period that ended on February 28, 2021, to over $71.88 billion for the 12 months period that ended on February 28, 2022, and that its Net Income increased from $850.2 million for the 12 months period that ended on February 28, 2021, to over $1.61 billion for the 12 months period that ended on February 28, 2022.



Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) declined from $37.99 per share in March 2022 to as low as $20.05 per share on October 26, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.