NYSE:ADEX Investor Alert: Investigation of Merger of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. with Griid Infrastructure LLC

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ADEX), was announced concerning whether the takeover of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. is unfair to NYSE: ADEX stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ADEX) and currently hold any of those NYSE: ADEX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether the Board of Adit EdTech has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.



On November 30, 2021, Griid Infrastructure LLC (together with GRIID Holdco (as defined below), and Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp.) (NYSE: ADEX, ADEX.U, and ADEX.WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Adit Ventures, LLC ("Adit"), announced that they have entered into a merger agreement under which Adit EdTech will acquire Griid Holdco LLC ("GRIID Holdco"), a newly formed holding company and parent of GRIID. Upon completion of the proposed transaction. the combined company is expected to operate under the name "GRIID Infrastructure Inc." and be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol "GRDI".



