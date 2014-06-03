San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of ADT Corp was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT stocks follows a lawsuit filed recently against ADT Corp over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE:ADT stocks, concerns whether certain ADT officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida the plaintiff alleges that ADT Corp violated Federal Securities Laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants between November 27, 2012 and January 29, 2014 disseminated allegedly false and misleading statements to the investing public about ADT Corp’s financial condition and future business prospects for fiscal 2013 and 2014, including representations concerning ADT Corp’s strong current financial condition and bullish forecasts of future financial results.



The plaintiff says that ADT Corp was experiencing reduced non-Pulse demand, accelerating churn rate and attrition, and increased advertising and service costs, all of which were negatively impacting ADT Corp’s recurring revenue, margins and earnings, such that the Company did not have a reasonable basis for its 2013 and 2014 quarterly and full-year financial forecasts and that as a result of defendants’ statements, ADT Corp‘s stock traded at allegedly artificially inflated prices between November 27, 2012 and January 29, 2014, trading as high as $49.73 per share on March 13, 2013



On November 25, 2013, ADT Corp announced that it has entered into an agreement to repurchase 10.24 million shares of ADT common stock beneficially owned by Corvex Management LP, at a purchase price of $44.01 per share. Shares of ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT) declined from $44.01 per share on November 22, 2013, to $38.14 per share on January 27, 2014.



Then on January 30, 2014, ADT Corp reported its first quarter 2014 results. Shares of ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT) declined from $38.09 per share on January 29, 2014, to $28.85 per share on February 3, 2014 and continued to decline to as low as $28.08 per share on March 14, 2014.



On May 30, 2014, NYSE:ADT shares closed at $32.20 per share.



Those who purchased shares of ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com