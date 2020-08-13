NYSE:AEP Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by American Electric Power Company, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by American Electric Power Company, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) concerning whether a series of statements by American Electric Power Company, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Columbus, OH based American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States.



On July 26, 2020, the Columbus Dispatch reported allegations that a "dark-money" group funded by American Electric Power Company, Inc. contributed to the campaign of Ohio House speaker, Larry Householder, who is allegedly involved in an Ohio nuclear bribery and racketeering case.



