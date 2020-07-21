NYSE:AGS Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by PlayAGS, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by PlayAGS, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: August 24, 2020. NYSE: AGS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS, Inc. reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets related to the Company's real money gaming business.



Shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) declined from $20.42 per share in July 2019 to as low as $6.05 per share on August 8, 2019.



The plaintiff claims that between August 2, 2018 and August 7, 2019, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma, that, as a result, the Company's recurring revenue would be negatively impacted, that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses, that, as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment, and that that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.