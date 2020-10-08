NYSE:AGS Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at PlayAGS, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Certain directors of PlayAGS, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: AGS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against PlayAGS, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: AGS stocks, concerns whether certain PlayAGS, directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma, that, as a result, the Company's recurring revenue would be negatively impacted, that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses, that, as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment, and that that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



