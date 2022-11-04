NYSE:ALLY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Ally Financial Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) shares over potential securities laws violations by Ally Financial Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Ally Financial Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On October 18, 2022, Detroit, MI based Ally Financial Inc announced Jennifer A. LaClair has departed from her position as chief financial officer.



On Oct. 19, 2022, Ally Financial Inc reported its third-quarter financial results. Net income fell to $272 million or 88 cents a share, from $712 million, or $1.89 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit fell to $1.12 a share from $2.16 a share in the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declined to $25.33 per share on October 20, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.