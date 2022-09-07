NYSE:AMPE Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 17, 2022. NYSE:AMPE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Englewood, CO based Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Ampio Pharmaceuticals' lead product, to treat individuals with inflammatory conditions including, but not limited to, severe osteoarthritis of the knee("OAK") is Ampion.



On April 20, 2022, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") responded negatively to its Type C meeting request for the Company's AP-013 clinical trial and that the FDA found the Company should have sought the FDA's agreement on changes to the data analysis prior to analyzing and unblinding the data.



On May 16, 2022, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced it had formed a special committee to conduct internal investigations focusing on the statistical analysis of Ampio's AP-013 clinical trial and unauthorized provision of Ampion, which had not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Then, on August 3, 2022, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc revealed that "senior staff were aware, at the time of the per-protocol interim analysis in March 2020, that the AP-013 trial did not demonstrate efficacy for Ampion on its co-primary endpoints of pain and function, and that these persons did not fully report the results of the AP-013 trial and the timing of unblinding of data from the AP-013 trial."



The plaintiff claims that between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, the defendants, inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application for Ampion, inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



