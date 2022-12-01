NYSE:AMPE Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE:AMPE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE:AMPE stocks, concerns whether certain Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants, inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application for Ampion, inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



