NYSE:AMPY Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Amplify Energy Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2021 -- Amplify Energy Corp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Amplify Energy Corp. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Amplify Energy Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Houston, TX based Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. On October 4, 2021, Amplify Energy Corp. announced a large oil spill in Southern California. Specifically, Amplify Energy Corp. stated that "on Saturday, October 2, 2021, Beta Offshore (a subsidiary of Amplify Energy) first observed and notified the US Coast Guard of an oil sheen approximately four (4) miles off the coast in Southern California and initiated its Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan. The Company has sent a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to investigate and attempt to confirm source of the release. As a precautionary measure, all of the Company's production and pipeline operations at the Beta Field have been shut down."



Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) declined from $5.78 per share on October 1, 2021, to $2.70 per share on October 4, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



