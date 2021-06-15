NYSE:AMWL Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by American Well Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by American Well Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Boston, MA based American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare.



On or about September 17, 2020 American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) sold about 41.2 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $18.00 a share, raising nearly $742 million in new capital. On June 2, 2021, the stock closed at $13.03.



On March 24, 2011, American Well Corporation announced its financial resulrs for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. American Well Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $148.85 million in 2019 to $245.26 million in 2020, and that Net Loss increased from $88.36 million in 2019 to $228.62 million in 2020.



Since the IPO shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) declined to as low as $9.69 per share on May 13, 2021. American Well Corporation also issued its initial outlook for 2021.



