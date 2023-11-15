NYSE:ANF Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New Albany, OH based Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $3.71 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2022 to over $3.69 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2023, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods declined from $263.01 million to $2.81 million.



Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) closed on November 13, 2023 at $66.39 per share.



