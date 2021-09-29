NYSE:ANVS Investor Notice: Deadline on October 18, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 18, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS).



Investors who purchased shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 18, 2021. NYSE: ANVS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) common shares between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Annovis's ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



