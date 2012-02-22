NYSE:AON Investors Alert: Aon Corporation Directors Under Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that certain directors and officers at Aon Corp are under the investigation by a law firm for potential breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations of potential briberies at Aon Corp.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain directors and officers at Aon Corp. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA").



In January 2009, Aon Limited, Aon’s principal U.K. brokerage subsidiary, entered into a settlement agreement with the Financial Services Authority (“FSA”) to pay a £5.25 million fine arising from its failure to exercise reasonable care to establish and maintain effective systems and controls to counter the risks of bribery arising from the use of overseas firms and individuals who helped it win business.



Recently the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced that Aon without admitting or denying will pay a total of approximately $14.5 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest to the SEC. In a related action, Aon will pay a $1.764 million criminal fine to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).



The SEC had alleged in a complaint against Aon Corp. that Aon Corp.’s subsidiaries made over $3.6 million in improper payments to various parties between 1983 and 2007 as a means of obtaining or retaining insurance business in those countries.



