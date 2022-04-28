NYSE:APSG Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Apollo Strategic Growth Capital

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.



Investors who purchased shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses.



On December 3, 2021, American Express Global Business Travel ("GBT"), announced its entry into a business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) ("APSG"). Under the terms of the agreement, APSG shareholders will retain ownership of only 15.4% of the combined company.



