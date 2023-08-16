NYSE:ATIP Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bolingbrook, IL based ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $627.87 million in 2021 to $635.67 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss declined from $782.02 million in 2021, to $492.37 million in 2022.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.