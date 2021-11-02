NYSE:ATIP Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2021 -- Certain directors of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: ATIP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: ATIP stocks, concerns whether certain ATI Physical Therapy directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists, that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs, that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



