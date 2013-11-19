NYSE:AVP Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Avon Products, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Avon Products, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Avon Productsofficers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Avon Products, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $11.29 billion in 2011 to over $10.71 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income of $513.60 million in 2011 decreased to a Net Loss of $42.50 million in 2012.



Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) traded in 2010 as high as $34.86 per share and in 2011 as high as $30.18 per share. During 2012 NYSE:AVP shares declined to as low as $13.98 per share.



On November 15, 2013, NYSE:AVP shares closed at $17.32 per share.



Those who are current long term investors in Avon Products, Inc. shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com