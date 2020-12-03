NYSE:AYX Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Alteryx, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Alteryx, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: AYX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Alteryx, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: AYX stocks, concerns whether certain Alteryx, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized that, as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses to attract new customers, that, as a result and due to the nature of adoption licenses, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



