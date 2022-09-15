NYSE:AZRE Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Azure Power Global Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Azure Power Global Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 31, 2022. NYSE: AZRE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



India based Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. On August 29, 2022, Azure Power Global Limited announced the resignation of its CEO, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had "received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries." During the Company's review of these allegations, Azure "discovered deviations from safety and quality norms" and "also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees."



The plaintiff claims that between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants, that certain project data was manipulated, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective, that Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



