NYSE:BALY Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Bally's Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Bally's Corporation



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Bally's Corporation breach their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: BALY investors in connection with the proposed acquisition at $38 per share.



Providence, RI based Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States.



On January 25, 2022, Bally's Corporation's largest shareholder, hedge fund Standard General LP, submitted an offer to buy the remaining stock it doesn't already own for $38 a share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: BALY shares at $75.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: BALY stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Bally's Corporation Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with any proposed sale.



