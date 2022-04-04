NYSE:BBAI Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2022 -- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) concerning whether a series of statements by BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Columbia, MD based BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets.



In December 2021, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. and GigCapital4, a special purpose acquisition company, closed a business combination, and the combined company was renamed BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.



On March 17, 2022, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. issued its fourth quarter 2021 earnings. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $73.62 million in 2019 to $145.57 million in 2021, and that its Net Income of $6.24 million in 2019 declined to a Net Loss of $123.55 million in 2020.For the fourth quarter, BigBear GAAP EPS and revenue fell substantially below analyst estimates.



Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) closed on March 22, 2022, at $6.20 per share.



