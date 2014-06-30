San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of California residents who have a brokerage account with Barlays banks over potential violations of state laws was announced.



California residents who have a brokerage account with Barclays banks in California have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of California residents who have a brokerage account with Barclays. The investigation concerns whether Barlays violated California law in connection with the allegations made by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.



According to a news report the NY Attorney General filed a lawsuit on June 25, 2014 against Barclays accusing the bank of giving an unfair edge in the U.S. to high frequency trading clients, even as it claimed to be protecting large investors from such traders. Shares of Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS) declined from $16.28 per share on June 19, 2014 to $14.44 per share on June 26, 2014.



Barclays PLC reported that its Net Loss of $624.00 million in 2012 turned into a Net Income of $540.00 million in 2013. Shares of Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS) grew from $9.91 per share in July 2012 to as high as $20.03 per share in May 2013.



Those who have a brokerage account with Barclays banks in California have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com