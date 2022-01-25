NYSE:BEKE Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by KE Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by KE Holdings Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, and / or if you purchased any NYSE: BEKE shares prior to August 2020 and continue to hold any of those shares, you have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 28, 2022. NYSE: BEKE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



China based KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China.



On December 16, 2021, a report was published by Muddy Waters Research. The report claims: "We are short BEKE because we conclude [KE Holdings] is engaged in systemic fraud, by our estimate, inflating its new home sales GTV by over ~126% and its commission revenues by approximately ~77-96%. We found massive discrepancies between the transaction volumes, store count and agent count reported to investors and the transaction data from our multi-month data collection program from BEKE's platform. We corroborated these discrepancies by spot-checking our findings through primary due diligence on BEKE's stores, including field interviews and site visits."



The plaintiff claims that between August 13, 2020 and December 16, 2021, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market, that the truth began to come to light when Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research based equity investor, revealed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms, its GTV, and its revenues, among other wrongdoing, and that these misstatements artificially inflated the price of KE Holdings' ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit.



Those who purchased shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.