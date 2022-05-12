NYSE:BEKE Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at KE Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2022 -- Certain directors of KE Holdings Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: BEKE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against KE Holdings Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: BEKE stocks, concerns whether certain KE Holdings directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market, that the truth began to come to light when Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research based equity investor, revealed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms, its GTV, and its revenues, among other wrongdoing, and that these misstatements artificially inflated the price of KE Holdings' ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit.



