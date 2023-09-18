NYSE:BHC Investor Alert: Deadline on Sept. 25th Coming Up in Lawsuit Against Bausch Health Companies Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 25, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC).



Investors who purchased shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 25, 2023. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Tthe plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) common shares between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation would not result in two strong separate companies, that without Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Bausch Health Companies was left overly leveraged and without the cashflow generated by Bausch + Lomb Corporation, and that distribution of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation spinoff shares would not occur as represented.



Those who purchased shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.