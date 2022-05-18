NYSE:BHC Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Bausch Health Companies Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Bausch Health Companies Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canadian based Bausch Health Companies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology.



On April 20, 2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc launched an initial public offering and Eye-Care spinoff, offering 35 million shares at between $21 and $24 per share, with a 30-day underwriter option for up to 5.25 million additional shares. The company will list shares under the ticker symbol BLCO on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) declined from $26.22 per share in early February 2022, to as low as $7.80 per share on May 10, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.