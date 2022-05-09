NYSE:BHG Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Bright Health Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2022 -- Certain directors of Bright Health Group, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: BHG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Bright Health Group, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE: BHG stocks, concerns whether certain Bright Health Group directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation.



The plaintiff alleges that between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects, that the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs, that the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives, that all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



